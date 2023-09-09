Barbra Streisand is releasing two new albums this fall

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Barbara Streisand fans, rejoice! The Grammy-winning icon is releasing not one, but two new albums next month.

The first album, titled “Evergreens,” is a collection of her favorite songs from her six-decade career. The name of the album is a nod to “Evergreen,” one of her most loved songs from “A Star is Born.”

“Evergreens” features Streisand’s favorite songs from over the years, including some hidden gems that some fans might have missed.

The second album is a re-release of Streisand’s “Yentl” soundtrack, and will feature well-known songs like “Papa, Can You Hear Me?” and “The Way He Makes Me Feel.”

Streisand was the co-writer, co-producer and director of 1983’s “Yentl,” which is based on Isaac Bashevis Singer’s short story “Yentl the Yeshiva Boy.” The movie won the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score that year, and Streisand also won a Golden Globe for Best Director, making her the first female director to ever win the honor.

However, it will also include an intimate, dressed-down version of the soundtrack featuring just Streisand and “Yentl” composer Michel Legrand. Legrand plays the piano while Streisand sings and shares her “Yentl” memories, offering longtime fans a chance to hear the music in a whole new way and experience Streisand’s voice in its purest, rawest form.

“’Evergreens’ and ‘Yentl’ both hold a special place in my heart, representing fulfilling and cherished moments in my career,” Streisand told Vanity Fair. “Putting these albums together has been a labor of love, and I’m delighted for fans to experience them in new and exciting ways.”

The albums will be released on Oct. 27, but you can hear her new version of “Evergreen” from “A Star is Born” right now. Stream “Evergreen (Love Theme from “A Star is Born”) – The 2023 Mix” on Apple Music, Spotify or Amazon by choosing your preferred streaming service at Streisand’s website.

If you are a vinyl fan, you can get “Evergreens” (on pink printed vinyl discs!) exclusively at Target. The double vinyl of “Yentl” will be sold exclusively at Barnes and Noble.

