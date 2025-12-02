Yankee Candle to close nearly two dozen stores under cost-cutting plan

Nearly two dozen Yankee Candle stores in the U.S. and Canada will close in early 2026 as parent company Newell Brands rolls out what it calls a “global productivity plan.”

The company said the plan includes cutting about 10% of its workforce, or roughly 900 employees.

Newell did not disclose which Yankee Candle locations will be affected by the closures.

Yankee Candle, founded in 1969 and known for its scented candles and home fragrance products, will continue selling items through its remaining retail locations and online.

“This productivity plan is about taking the next, disciplined step to enhance efficiency, sharpen our strategic focus, and deliver stronger, more consistent performance," said Newell Brands President and CEO Chris Peterson.

Newell expects the changes to generate more than $130 million in savings.

Newell’s stock is down more than 62% this year. Shares that traded for nearly $10 in January were priced around $3.70 as of Tuesday.

