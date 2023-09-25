Cashier accused of using tracking device on girl he met at store

A cashier at a Virginia Beach, Virginia, grocery store is accused of placing an electronic tracking device inside a roll of stickers given to a girl leaving the store.

According to a search warrant, the girl's mother found an AirTag with the stickers and immediately called police.

Police arrested Connor Land and charged him with a misdemeanor count of unauthorized use of an electronic tracking device.

While being questioned by police, records indicate that Land showed authorities a letter on his phone that he allegedly intended to deliver to the girl once he had tracked her down at her house.

"He made multiple statements that indicated his intent towards her was sexual in nature," police said.

Land was found guilty, but is currently appealing the case.

SEE MORE: AirTag tracking can now be detected by Android phones

The girl's mother told Scripps News Norfolk that she was horrified by what happened, and encourages others to follow their "mom instinct" when they suspect something is not right.

"I was able to protect my family because I was hyper-aware of my surroundings and I reported it to the police quickly," she said. "My advice for women and moms is you have to be aware of your surroundings. We must be vigilant and never let your guard down."

Wegman's said in a statement that Land is no longer employed by the company.

Experts warn that technology is too often being used by criminals who are looking to prey on innocent victims.

“Now, you can put something as simple as an Apple AirTag, or some sort of GPS tracker, under someone’s car or in their purse or in their bag and follow them at a distance,” said Neisha Himes, the founder of the G.R.O.W. Foundation, a nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence. "You can watch their whereabouts in the comfort of your own home."

