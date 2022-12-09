Christmas Crafts For Kids Are Easy With These 4 Kits

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If making holiday mementos with your family is one of your favorite traditions at this time of year, it’s never been easier to find ideas for your next project. You can always run to your local craft store but Amazon also has a ton of materials and kits for making Christmas crafts for kids.

We were browsing the site’s massive stock and found everything from DIY ornaments to snow globes, stickers, gingerbread houses and even a make-your-own-snowman kit. Take a look at a few of our favorite Christmas crafts for kids we found on Amazon, which you can have delivered in time for the holidays.

This DIY Christmas stickers kit includes 30 pieces in six different styles so your little ones can create their own elf, gingerbread man, snowman, gnome, reindeer and, of course, Santa, using different facial features.

The reusable stickers can then be used windows to decorate the house or stuck onto on gift boxes, Christmas cards and more. The stickers are non-toxic and do not use adhesives or glue, so they can peel off and be used repeatedly, which is one of the reasons it has such high ratings at Amazon.

If you live somewhere that doesn’t get snow — or just want to make sure you definitely have a White Christmas — this Do You Want to Build a Snowman Kit will ensure your kids can build a snowman regardless of the weather. Priced at $26, the kit includes enough to make three foam putty snowmen, including snow, eyes, a carrot nose, mouth and arms. Made of moldable foam putty, it is nontoxic and for ages 3 and up.

Nearly 2,000 customers have given the kit a perfect grade, saying it’s easy to use, super cute, fun for kids and that it makes a great stocking stuffer. One customer who lives in a hot climate at winter gave it a full five stars said it is a great Christmas craft for kids.

“My kids LOVED these. My husband works Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, so I let them open one gift early to still have some Christmasy spirit while daddy is at work. The parts *are* small, and it does say ages 5+. That said, I had no problem sitting and supervising my children (6, 4, 2) playing with their snowmen kits,” wrote Amazon customer Anie D. “We also live in a very hot climate (no white Christmases here) so, it was fun for them to build snowmen in an unconventional way.”

This classic Beaded Ornament Kit makes 24 Christmas wreaths and 15 candy canes in five different styles for a total of 39 ornaments that you can cherish for many years.

Easy to make, simply use one red chenille to string 28 green beads and eight red beads together, then tie a bow and attach it all to a green ribbon. Because the kit makes so many, it would be good for a party, classroom, family gathering or for your child to give as gifts.

Regularly priced at $15.99, this holiday stickers and suncatchers craft kit is currently on sale for a few bucks less. The kit includes 12 shimmering stickers and two festive holiday suncatchers. The stickers include printed dots for guided gem placement and the suncatchers have an open-ended design, allowing kids can decorate them however they want. They are self-adhesive so there is no glue or mess.

With a whopping 10,000 reviews, the kit has a stellar grade of 4.7 stars out of 5, with customers saying it’s easy to use, helps children use their fine motor skills and makes a great gift. One customer who gave the kit five stars says their 6-year-old granddaughter loved it.

“My 6-year-old granddaughter absolutely loved this craft project. In fact, she worked on it for hours. She will get another one for Christmas,” an Amazon customer wrote. “Was pleased that she was able to manage the stylus, adhesive and beads easily. I did sort them by color into jello shot cups where placing a few in the lid made them very easy to manage. Then cleanup and storage was very easy, too.”

If none of these Christmas crafts for kids seem like they would appeal to your little holiday helpers, the selection on Amazon is virtually endless!

