Delta adds flight for Lions fans heading to San Francisco

Delta Air Lines is going big to accommodate Detroit Lions fans who are flying to San Francisco, California, for the NFC Championship game.

Not only is the airline adding a direct flight, it's also swapping in a larger plane to accommodate more than 190 passengers.

The additional flight is for the return trip back to Detroit Metro Airport. It leaves San Francisco Monday morning.

If the Lions pull off a win over the 49ers, fans can expect to see additional routes to Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend next month.

A Delta spokesperson told the Detroit Free Press that the swapped out plane would be an Airbus 321, which has the ability to hold 191 passengers.

The route's usual Airbus 319 can hold 132 passengers.

The flight will leave Monday from San Francisco at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time and will return to Detroit at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Delta said, "This is all based on the booking trends and demand we've seen, but of course is something we always continue to evaluate."





This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit.

