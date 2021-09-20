2021 Emmy Awards: "The Crown," "Ted Lasso" are big winners

"The Crown" reigned supreme at the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The Netflix drama series about the Royal Family took home seven awards on Sunday — including best drama — marking the most of any show. Olivia Colman won the award for best lead actress in a drama for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II.

"Ted Lasso," the Apple TV Plus series about an American football coach taking on English soccer, led the way for comedies with four Emmys, including best comedy series. Jason Sudekis won the award for best lead actor in a comedy series for his portrayal of the titular main character.

HBO's gripping murder mystery "Mare of Easttown" also cleared three wins, including Kate Winslet's award for lead actress in a limited series. Netflix's chess drama "The Queen's Gambit" was named the best limited series show.

See the full list of award winners below.

Limited Series

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix) (WINNER)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Comedy Series

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Lead Actress, Drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment (HBO)

Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Mj Rodriguez, Pose (FX)

Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Lead Actor, Drama

Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Rege-Jean Page, Bridgerton (Netflix)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)

Lead Actress, Comedy

Jean Smart, Hacks (HBO Max) (WINNER)

Aidy Bryant, Shrill

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Lead Actor, Comedy

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Kenan Thompson, Kenan (NBC)

Lead Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) (WINNER)

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Lead Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Ewan McGregor (Halston) (WINNER)

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton)

Supporting Actress, Comedy

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Rosie Perez, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Supporting Actor, Comedy

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+) (WINNER)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hacks (HBO Max)

Paul Reiser, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Brendan Hunt, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Swift, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank (WINNER)

Hamilton (Disney+), Thomas Kail

I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel

I May Destroy You (HBO), Sam Miller

Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Craig Zobel

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video), Barry Jenkins

WandaVision (Disney+), Matt Shakman

Outstanding Writing For a Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

I May Destroy You (HBO), Michaela Coel (WINNER)

Mare Of Easttown (HBO), Brad Ingelsby

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix), Scott Frank

WandaVision (Disney+), Chuck Hayward, Peter Cameron

WandaVision (Disney+), Jac Schaeffer

WandaVision (Disney+), Laura Donney

Supporting Actress, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown (HBO) (WINNER)

Renée Elise Goldsberry,

Hamilton (Disney+)

Phillipa Soo, Hamilton (Disney+)

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Moses Ingram, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision (Disney+)

Supporting Actor, Limited Series, Movie or Anthology

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown (HBO) (WINNER)

Daveed Diggs, Hamilton (Disney+)

Jonathan Groff, Hamilton (Disney+)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton (Disney+)

Anthony Ramos, Hamilton (Disney+)

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You (HBO)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix) Peter Morgan (WINNER)

The Boys (Amazon Prime Video), Rebecca Sonnenshine

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Yahlin Chang

Lovecraft Country (HBO), Misha Green

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Dave Filoni

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau

Pose (FX), Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J

Outstanding Directing For a Drama Series

The Crown (Netflix), Jessica Hobbs

Bridgerton (Netflix), Julie Anne Robinson

The Crown (Netflix), Benjamin Caron

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu), Liz Garbus

The Mandalorian (Disney+), Jon Favreau

Pose (FX) Steven Canals

Supporting Actress, Drama

Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Emerald Fennell, The Crown (Netflix)

Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Supporting Actor, Drama

Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix) (WINNER)

O-T Fagbenle, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Max Minghella, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (Disney+)

John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Writing For a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO) (WINNER)

Conan (TBS)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Variety Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC) (WINNER)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (WINNER)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Steve Yockey

Girls5eva (Peacock), Meredith Scardino

Pen15 (Hulu), Maya Erskine

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Jason Sudeikis, Bill Lawrence, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

Hacks (HBO Max), Lucia Aniello (WINNER)

B Positive (CBS), James Burrows

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max), Susanna Fogel

Mom (CBS), James Widdoes

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Zach Braff

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), MJ Delaney

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+), Declan Lowney

Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) (WINNER)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Variety Special (Live)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime) (WINNER)

Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Hamilton (Disney+) (WINNER)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)