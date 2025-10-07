Cyndi Lauper announces Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace

Grammy-winning artist Cyndi Lauper is heading to Sin City for her first Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

The singer-songwriter announced a series of shows scheduled for 2026, with performances taking place in late April and early May. Tickets for the residency will go on sale this week.

Although Lauper completed her farewell tour this summer, she previously indicated she would continue performing concerts.

The Las Vegas residency marks her next chapter following the conclusion of her touring career.

Lauper is set to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November, cementing her legacy as one of music's most influential artists.

Her catalog includes iconic hits such as "She Bop," "True Colors" and her signature track "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

The Colosseum at Caesars Palace has hosted numerous legendary artists for residencies, making it a fitting venue for Lauper's Las Vegas debut.

