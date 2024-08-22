Taylor Swift explains why she waited to speak about foiled terror plot on canceled Austria shows

Taylor Swift said she's grateful to be grieving "concerts and not lives," in her first remarks since an alleged planned terror attack on her Austrian concert dates led to the shows being canceled.

In a post on Instagram Wednesday, the singer said goodbye to the European leg of her Eras Tour, which wrapped the day before in London, but said that walking onto the city's Wembley Stadium stage following what was supposed to be three nights in Vienna the week prior "was a rollercoaster of emotions."

"Having our Vienna shows cancelled was devastating. The reason for the cancellations filled me with a new sense of fear, and a tremendous amount of guilt because so many people had planned on coming to those shows. But I was also so grateful to the authorities because thanks to them, we were grieving concerts and not lives," Swift wrote.

Swift's Vienna shows — which were scheduled for Aug. 8, 9 and 10 — were canceled after two teens were arrested in connection with a foiled plot to attack the events. A third teen was arrested days later, though police said he had no direct connection in planning the attack.

Authorities say all three suspects, ranging in age from 17 to 19, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group. The 17-year-old had secured employment at the Vienna venue, and bomb-making materials were found in the 19-year-old's home, who also confessed to planning to "kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue."

Though the concerts were initially set to move forward with enhanced security, they were ultimately canceled when Vienna police said an "abstract danger” still existed even as the concrete danger was minimized. Still, devastated fans gathered in the city to trade friendship bracelets and sing Swift's music amid the canceled shows.

"I was heartened by the love and unity I saw in the fans who banded together. I decided that all of my energy had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London," Swift said in her Instagram post, noting she and her team worked "hand in hand" with Wembley Stadium staff to ensure she could fulfill that goal.

After thanking those who assisted in the safety measures, Swift explained why she waited until the London shows were over to speak on the canceled shows.

"Let me be very clear: I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows," she wrote. "In cases like this one, 'silence' is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it's right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that."

Swift concluded her post by commemorating the five nights at Wembley, which followed three in June that made her the first solo artist to play the venue eight times in one tour. She will next head back to North America in November with shows in five cities to conclude the Eras Tour.

"To the fans who have seen us this summer, you'll always have the most sparkling place in my memories. You were a dream to perform for, dance with and share those magical moments with," Swift wrote. "We'll see you all again when we resume The Eras Tour in October, but for now we get to take a much needed rest. Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime. May it continue…"