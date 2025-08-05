Woman arrested for allegedly stalking Post Malone for 5th time at his Utah home

A woman who had already been arrested multiple times and pleaded guilty to stalking musician Post Malone was arrested again early Monday morning in Utah.

Court documents show that 32-year-old Cherish Christine Gomer was booked on suspicion of stalking, as well as violation of a permanent criminal stalking injunction — both third-degree felonies.

Gomer was arrested four other times in the past several months for similar offenses.

The first was on Jan. 21, when she walked onto the musician's property after someone at his Cottonwood Heights residence, just south of Salt Lake City, opened a gate to let a worker out, according to the report. She was booked for criminal trespassing.

She was arrested again on Feb. 1, when she walked up the driveway that leads to the music artist's property. She later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of stalking.

The other arrests occurred on Feb. 10 and July 27 with similar allegations.

The latest arrest came after Gomer allegedly jumped in front of the celebrity's car while he was trying to leave his home.

She was booked early Monday morning and ordered to be held without bail.

This story was originally published by Spencer Burt with the Scripps News Group in Salt Lake City.