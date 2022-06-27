Chanticleer Theater Announces 2022-2023 Schedule

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Chanticleer Theater has announced its schedule for the 2022-2023 season. The season will feature plays: Aladdin, Jr., The Cemetery Club, Plaza Suite, Into the Woods, and Pirates of Penzance. For more information about tickets. Contact the PACE Box Office at 712-890-5601 or online at www.paceartsiowa.org/theater/chanticleer-community-theater to subscribe. Select single tickets are expected to go on sale Friday, August 12.

See the full schedule below:

Aladdin, Jr.

Music by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman & Tim Rice

September 16-18 & 23-25, 2022

Welcome to Agrabah, City of Enchantment, where every beggar has a story and every camel has a tail! Aladdin and his three friends, Babkak, Omar, and Kassim, are down on their luck until Aladdin discovers a magic lamp and the Genie who has the power to grant three wishes. Wanting to earn the respect of the princess, Jasmine, Aladdin embarks on an adventure that will test his will and his moral character.

The Cemetery Club

By Ivan Menchell

December 02-04 & 09-11, 2022

Three Jewish widows meet once a month for tea before going to visit their husbands’ graves. Ida is sweet tempered and ready to begin a new life; Lucille is a feisty embodiment of the girl who just wants to have fun; and Doris is priggish and judgmental, particularly when Sam the butcher enters the scene. He meets the widows while visiting his wife’s grave. Doris and Lucille squash the budding romance between Sam and Ida. They are guilt-stricken when this nearly breaks Ida’s heart.

Plaza Suite

By Neil Simon

January 13-15 & 20-22, 2023

Three couples successively occupying a suite at the Plaza. A suburban couple take the suite while their house is being painted and it turns out to be the one in which they honeymooned 23 (or was it 24?) years before and was yesterday the anniversary, or is it today? Next the story follows the exploits of a Hollywood producer who, after three marriages, is looking for fresh start. The last couple is a mother and father fighting about the best way to get their daughter out of the bathroom and down to the ballroom where guests await her.

Into the Woods

Book by James Lapine

Music and Lyrics By Stephen Sondheim

March 10-12 & 17-19, 2023

A baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

Pirates of Penzance

Lyrics & Book William S. Gilbert

Music by Arthur Sullivan

May 12-14 & 19-21, 2023

A young pirate apprentice named Frederic who has come to the end of his indentured period. As it turns out, Frederic was indentured by mistake. His half-deaf nurse had been instructed to apprentice him to a "pilot" but got it a little wrong. At any rate, Frederic has decided to leave the pirate life forever and, though he loves his comrades dearly, devote his life to the extermination of their kind. However, since he is until the stroke of midnight still one of them, he feels obliged to point out the pirates' weakness--they are too softhearted. Apparently, all a captive must do is plead to being an orphan and he is immediately released!

