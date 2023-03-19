City of Omaha announces date for popular summer concert at Memorial Park

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The 2023 date for the City of Omaha Celebrates America Concert and Firework show has been announced.

Read the press release below:

The popular summer concert at Memorial Park is scheduled to take place this year on Friday, June 30. This is back to the traditional date of the Friday before the Fourth of July.

“This is an exciting date to announce each year,” said Mayor Jean Stothert. “It reminds us that summer is around the corner and we can start planning to make it a memorable one with amazing Omaha events and traditions, including The City of Omaha Celebrates America Concert & Fireworks Show.”

The concert date has bounced around the summer calendar since being brought back from cancellation in 2019 and getting through the uncertain pandemic years. While this year is back to a more traditional date, promoters remain open to changing the date to get the right talent. “This year the stars aligned with the June 30th date and some truly top-notch talent,” said Omaha Parks Foundation Executive Director Tiffany Regan. “We are committed to bringing world-class musicians to Omaha. That may change our dates year to year but, we think it’s worth it.”

Last year’s event featured national opener Dave Mason and headliner Sheryl Crow. This year’s talent has not been revealed but organizers expect to make that announcement by the end of April.

The evening’s grand finale fireworks show, one of the largest in the region, is already being designed by J&M Displays of Yarmouth, Iowa. The concert will be free to the public and family-friendly. Music will kick off early evening with fireworks starting at approximately 10 p.m.

The 2023 event will also feature videos of local bands and musicians. This opportunity provides local artists the chance to submit music videos or apply for studio time to create videos. Selected bands will then be featured on screens throughout the day and between sets the night of the show. KPAO Omaha’s Public Access Television will once again serve as a project partner. More information and details on how to apply will be shared on social media in the coming weeks.

The event is sponsored by the Omaha Parks Foundation and Douglas County and will be professionally managed by VGA with production partner TMS Omaha. For more information as the date approaches, visit www.MemorialParkConcert.com and follow the event on Facebook by searching “Memorial Park Concert.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.