Concerts, pirates, raptors and more: Free and affordable weekend events around Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Following a week of extreme heat, it's time to cool down with these events happening this weekend!
Millard Days
Aug. 22: 5:00 p.m. - Aug. 27: 6:00 p.m.
Andersen Park
13625 Cottner Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music, food and a carnival.
For more information visit: millarddays.com
Gifford Park Neighborhood Market
Aug. 25: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Gifford Park
33rd Street and California
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring vendors, music, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Friday Night Concert Series with Camille Metoyer Moten Band
Aug. 25: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Rockbrook Village
2800 South 110th Ct.
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
Aug. 25: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Nebraska Star Party
Aug. 25: 9:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.
Eugene T. Mahoney State Park
28500 West Park Highway
Ashland, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring a night spent stargazing.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Midwest Pirate Fest
Aug. 26: 10:00 a.m. - Aug. 27: 6:00 p.m.
Bellevue Berry Farm
11001 South 48th Street
Papillion, Nebraska
Admission: Adults $14; Children (3-12) $8; Groups (advance only) $10
Featuring a treasure hunt, performers, scavenger hunts, and food.
For more information visit: mwpiratefest.com
Omaha Farmer's Market
Aug. 26: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Aug. 27: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Raptor Talk
Aug. 26: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Park
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska
Admission: Adults $11; Seniors $10; Children $8; and free for members.
Featuring a lesson about Bald Eagles and what makes the species unique.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org
Nelson Produce Sunflower Festival
Aug. 19 - Sept. 4
Nelson Produce and Farm
10505 North 234th Street
Valley, Nebraska
Featuring sunflower picking, games and more.
Admission: Monday - Thursday | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | $15 gate admission
Friday - Sunday | 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. | $20 gate admission (We Close 5pm 8/25 &8/26 for Farm To Table)
For more information visit: nelsonproducefarm.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
Aug. 26: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Eastern Heights
Aug. 26: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stinson Park
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com
