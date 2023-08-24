Concerts, pirates, raptors and more: Free and affordable weekend events around Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Following a week of extreme heat, it's time to cool down with these events happening this weekend!

Millard Days

Aug. 22: 5:00 p.m. - Aug. 27: 6:00 p.m.

Andersen Park

13625 Cottner Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music, food and a carnival.

For more information visit: millarddays.com

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market

Aug. 25: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Gifford Park

33rd Street and California

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring vendors, music, and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Friday Night Concert Series with Camille Metoyer Moten Band

Aug. 25: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Rockbrook Village

2800 South 110th Ct.

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

Aug. 25: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Nebraska Star Party

Aug. 25: 9:00 p.m. - 11:30 p.m.

Eugene T. Mahoney State Park

28500 West Park Highway

Ashland, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring a night spent stargazing.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Midwest Pirate Fest

Aug. 26: 10:00 a.m. - Aug. 27: 6:00 p.m.

Bellevue Berry Farm

11001 South 48th Street

Papillion, Nebraska

Admission: Adults $14; Children (3-12) $8; Groups (advance only) $10

Featuring a treasure hunt, performers, scavenger hunts, and food.

For more information visit: mwpiratefest.com

Omaha Farmer's Market

Aug. 26: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Aug. 27: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Raptor Talk

Aug. 26: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Fontenelle Park

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, Nebraska

Admission: Adults $11; Seniors $10; Children $8; and free for members.

Featuring a lesson about Bald Eagles and what makes the species unique.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org

Nelson Produce Sunflower Festival

Aug. 19 - Sept. 4

Nelson Produce and Farm

10505 North 234th Street

Valley, Nebraska

Featuring sunflower picking, games and more.

Admission: Monday - Thursday | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. | $15 gate admission

Friday - Sunday | 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. | $20 gate admission (We Close 5pm 8/25 &8/26 for Farm To Table)

For more information visit: nelsonproducefarm.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

Aug. 26: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Eastern Heights

Aug. 26: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Stinson Park

2285 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.

For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com

