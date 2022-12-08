Def Leppard and Motley Crue are coming to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A press release announced Def Leppard and Motley Crue are making a stop at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Hot off the heels of the biggest North American stadium tour of 2022 with more than 1.3 million tickets sold, the world’s most iconic and celebrated rock legends Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe are going global in 2023 with their co-headline ‘The World Tour’ along with special guest Alice Cooper.

“After finally getting back on the road this past summer, we’re beyond thrilled to bring this massive tour to a global audience including some special dates in America!” said Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

"We had an incredible time playing The Stadium Tour in North America this summer and we truly can't wait to take the show around the globe with The WORLD Tour in 2023. Crüeheads get ready because we have a few amazing U.S. dates set for you!" Mötley Crüe said in a joint statement.

To purchase tickets visit motley.com & defleppard.com. Check local listings for complete details including VIP offerings.

Citi is the official card of ‘The World Tour’. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 13 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, December 15 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets to the general public will go on sale on Friday, December 16 at 10 a.m. local time for all shows.

