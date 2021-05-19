Demi Lovato comes out as nonbinary, changes pronouns to they/them

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Demi Lovato announced Wednesday that they are nonbinary and they are changing their pronouns to they/them.

If someone identifies as nonbinary, that means their gender identity or gender expression falls outside the categories of man and woman. They may define their gender as falling somewhere between man and woman, or they may define it as wholly different from those terms, according to GLAAD.

“Over the past year and a half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work and through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as nonbinary,” Lovato said in a Twitter video. “With that said, I will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them.”

Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between. pic.twitter.com/HSBcfmNruo — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

The singer said identifying as nonbinary best represents the fluidity that they feel in their gender expression and allows them to feel the most authentic to themself.

“I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson,” said Lovato.

Along with coming out, Lovato announced that they are launching a new podcast called, “4D with Demi Lovato.” In the first episode, they spoke with Alok Vaid-Menon, an author, performer, and voice within the nonbinary community.

“Their work to create visibility, equality, and understanding has inspired me on my healing journey,” said Lovato of their first guest.

On the podcast, Lovato said they will discuss “identity at large” and take time to reflect on how they came into their truth, so they can live authentically.

Recently, Lovato released an album called “Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over,” their first since nearly dying from an overdose in 2018. Lovato also released a four-part documentary series on YouTube this year, discussing the overdose and events that surrounded it.