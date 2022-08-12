Flo Rida coming to the Nebraska State Fair, replacing Lady A on September 3

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska State announced that Flo Rida will be filling a spot left open with Lady A cancelled it's concert tour.

Legendary rapper Flo Rida will fill the Saturday, September 3 concert slot in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series at the Nebraska State Fair.

Priscilla Block will be the opening act for the show on the Bristol Windows Stage at Anderson Field.

“We’re pleased Flo Rida was available and agreeable to join us at pretty much the last minute for this year’s state fair,” said Bill Ogg, State Fair Executive Director.

Tickets will be available at 12 p.m. at statefair.org and are $49 for general admission and $69 for the pit.

All tickets for the Lady A concert will be refunded. Ticket buyers who paid cash must bring their ticket to their purchase location for refund. Guests can expect to see the refund in their credit card statements in the next 3-6 days. No tickets from the Lady A concert will be valid for the new show.

Raised in the rough Miami neighborhood of Carol City, Flo Rida first burst onto the music scene with his debut album, “Mail on Sunday,” in 2012. His first single, “Low,” featuring T-Pain, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

In 2009, his second album, “R.O.O.TS.,” produced the single “Right Round,” featuring Ke$ha, which jumped from No. 58 to the top spot in a single week.

Subsequent albums produced hits such as “Club Can’t Handle Me,” featuring David Guetta, “GDFR” and “Whistle,” which reached No. 1 in 20 countries, including the U.S.

Flo Rida launched his own record label, IMG, in 2011.

Other acts featured in the Nebraska Lottery Concert Series include Jeff Dunham, Brantley Gilbert, Los Tucanes de Tijuana and the “Happy Together” Tour.

