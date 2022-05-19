Free concert announced to celebrate grand reopening of Gene Leahy Mall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, The RiverFront announced performers for the Gene Leahy Mall grand reopening.

Artists include CMA-nominated country artist Brett Eldredge and special guest Lauren Alaina, who is an ACA and CMT award winner and a former American Idol contestant.

The concert takes place at 8 p.m. on July 2.

See more information from The Riverfront below.

"Following the release of his latest album “Songs About You," country music star and CMA nominated artist Brett Eldredge will headline Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront’s grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 2. Known for his chart-topping hits such as “Don’t Ya”, “Beat of the Music” and “Mean to Me," Eldredge will perform in the Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavilion during the second night of a four-day celebration. He will be joined by American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina. Alaina is an ACA and CMT award winner, with No. 1 songs such as “Road Less Traveled” and “What Ifs."

Eldredge and Alaina will perform at 8:00 p.m. in Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront in downtown Omaha. The RiverFront opens daily at 5:00 a.m. Blankets and portable lawn chairs are welcome. Staking items and plastic tarps are prohibited in the park’s rules and regulations. The RiverFront and MECA Tri Park, LLC are not responsible for unattended property.

Getting Here

Gene Leahy Mall at The RiverFront is located between Farnam and Douglas Streets, from 13th to 8th Streets. Along with metered parking stalls, several Park Omaha garages are within proximity. The RiverFront is also along the Omaha Metro and ORBT bus routes. Visit our website for additional information at: www.theriverfrontomaha.com

About Brett Eldredge:

In a genre defined by the credo “three chords and the truth,” Brett Eldredge is about to set a new bar with his forthcoming album, Songs About You, due June 17.

Candid in its approach and backed by an uncluttered, minimalistic soundscape, each of the 12 co-written songs finds the Warner Music Nashville artist getting raw and unfiltered in a way rarely attempted in country music — or anywhere else.

The LP shines a light on themes like fear and desire, a public struggle with anxiety and his newfound appreciation for self-acceptance. And yet, despite the understated arrangements and live horns, the album’s defining characteristic is still Eldredge’s cavernous, signature vocal. The title track and single “Songs About You” was the most added song at radio upon release and along with previously released tracks “Holy Water” and “Want That Back,” give fans a taste of what’s to come from the new album.

Eldredge has been engaged in one of country music’s most transformative evolutions since the 2020 release of his critically acclaimed fourth studio record, Sunday Drive, when he began consciously pushing beyond clever, rom-com country anthems.

With help from GRAMMY-winning producers Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, Eldredge brought the album to life by leaning into vulnerability and pulling inspiration from his own personal experiences. He released the brand-new holiday album, Mr. Christmas, in 2021 following his highly celebrated debut Christmas album, Glow. In 2016, the project inspired a single live show in Nashville, which has now grown into the annual Glow LIVE holiday tour, hitting major cities across the country.

With seven country radio No. 1’s, nine Gold and Platinum-certified singles, two Gold-certified albums and multiple CMA, ACM and CMT Music nominations and wins, the critically acclaimed entertainer regularly fills arenas nationwide with his powerhouse vocals and electrifying live performances."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.