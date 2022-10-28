'Let's go, girls!': Country artist Shania Twain coming to Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — One of the best-selling female artists in county music history is coming to Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Shania Twain will perform there on May 19, 2023 as part of her Queen of Me tour, named after her new album that comes out Feb. 3, 2023.

Tickets for the 49-date tour go on sale starting Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. on this website.

See all tour dates below.

SHANIA TWAIN ‘QUEEN OF ME’ 2023 TOUR DATES

4/28 Spokane, WA, Spokane Arena ^

4/29 Seattle, WA, Climate Pledge Arena ^

5/02 Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena ^

5/03 Vancouver, BC, Rogers Arena ^

5/05 Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place ^

5/06 Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place ^

5/09 Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/10 Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome ^

5/12 Saskatoon, SK, SaskTel Centre ^

5/14 Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre ^

5/16 Madison, WI, Kohl Center #

5/17 St Paul, MN, Xcel Energy Center #

5/19 Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena #

5/21 Denver, CO, Ball Arena #

5/24 Salt Lake City, UT, USANA Amphitheatre #

5/26 Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre #

5/28 Los Angeles, CA , Hollywood Bowl #

5/30 Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion #

5/31 Thousand Palms, CA, Acrisure Arena #

6/03 Tulsa, OK, BOK Center +

6/04 St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

6/07 Nashville, TN, GEODIS Park +>

6/09 Camden, NJ, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

6/12 Halifax, NS, Scotiabank Centre ~

6/14 Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre ~

6/17 Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre ~

6/18 Montreal, QC, Bell Centre ~

6/20 Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Centre ^

6/21 London, ON, Budweiser Gardens ^

6/23 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage ^

6/24 Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage ^

6/27 Columbia, MD, Merriweather Post Pavilion &

6/28 Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion &

6/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Blossom Music Center &

7/01 Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

7/06 Ottawa, ON, Ottawa Bluesfest *

7/08 Syracuse, NY, St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

7/09 Mansfield, MA. Xfinity Center +

7/11 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden +

7/13 Burgettstown, PA, The Pavilion at Star Lake +

7/15 Noblesville, IN, Ruoff Music Center +

7/19 Kansas City, MO, T-Mobile Center =

7/21 Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion =

7/22 Houston, TX, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion =

9/16 London, UK, The O2

9/19 Dublin, IRE, 3Arena

9/22 Glasgow, UK, OVO Hydro

9/25 Manchester, UK, AO Arena

9/26 Birmingham, UK, Utilita Arena Birmingham

