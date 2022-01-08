Watch
Marilyn Bergman, Oscar-winning composer, dies at age 93

Matt Sayles/AP
FILE - Honorees Alan, left, and Marilyn Bergman arrive at the ASCAP Film and Television music awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Tuesday, May 6, 2008. Oscar-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman died Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at age 93. She teamed with husband Alan Bergman on “The Way We Were,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?” and hundreds of other songs. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
Posted at 3:16 PM, Jan 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-08 16:16:43-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Oscar-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman has died at age 93 after a long career in which she teamed with her husband on songs including “The Way We Were."

A representative says she died at her Los Angeles home Saturday of respiratory failure not related to COVID-19.

She and her husband Alan Bergman were among the most enduring, successful, and productive songwriting partnerships in history.

They married in 1958 and turned out hits for film, television and the stage.

They worked with such melodists as Marvin Hamlisch and Michel Legrand and were covered by singers including Frank Sinatra and Aretha Franklin.

