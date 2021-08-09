Watch
Pete Davidson, Jon Stewart to put on 9/11 benefit comedy show

AP
Comedian Dave Chappelle arrives at Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to receive the 22nd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington on Oct. 27, 2019, left, actor-comedian Pete Davidson attends the premiere of "Big Time Adolescence" on March 5, 2020, in New York, center, and comedian Jon Stewart performs at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes event in New York on Nov. 10, 2015. Chappelle, Davidson and Stewart will perform in a star-studded group of comedians to perform for one night only at Madison Square Garden to mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. All proceeds from “NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration” will benefit 9/11 charities. (AP Photo)
Posted at 2:49 PM, Aug 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-09 15:49:45-04

Comedians Jon Stewart and Pete Davidson are slated to put on a star-studded comedy event in honor of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

According to People and CNN, the one-night event called "NYC Still Rising After 20 Years: A Comedy Celebration" will occur at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 12.

Comics performing include Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle, and Wanda Sykes.

All the proceeds from the event will benefit 9/11 charities, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Attendees will have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, the newspaper reported.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on Friday at noon.

