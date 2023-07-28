Tim McGraw bringing 'Standing Room Only Tour' to Omaha, Des Moines and Kansas City in 2024

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, GRAMMY-winning country star, Tim McGraw announced his tour schedule for 2024. He'll be in Des Moines in March and Omaha and Kansas City in June.
Read the information provided in the press release below:
Produced by Live Nation, the Standing Room Only Tour will hit arenas across 30+ cities starting March 14, 2024. Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will join the Standing Room Only Tour on all dates as direct support.
“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”
All tickets – including VIP packages – for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting August 4 at 10 a.m. local time in each market. VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings – from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim – for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Fans are encouraged to visit www.timmcgraw.com and become part of MCGRAWONE for more information.
Tim McGraw - Standing Room Only Tour 2024 Dates:
Date
City
Venue
March 14
Jacksonville, FL
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 15
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
March 16
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
March 21
Des Moines, IA
Wells Fargo Arena
March 27
Vancouver, BC
Rogers Arena
March 29
Seattle, WA
Climate Pledge Arena
March 30
Eugene, OR
University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena
April 4
Denver, CO
Ball Arena
April 5
Salt Lake City, UT
Delta Center
April 6
Boise, ID
Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena
April 13
Tulsa, OK
BOK Center
April 18
Indianapolis, IN
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 19
Milwaukee, WI
Fiserv Forum
April 20
Saint Paul, MN
Xcel Energy Center
April 25
Nashville, TN
Bridgestone Arena
April 26
Knoxville, TN
Thompson-Boling Arena
May 9
Belmont Park, NY
UBS Arena
May 11
Wilkes-Barre, PA
Mohegan Sun Arena
May 16
Greenville, SC
Bon Secours Wellness Arena
May 17
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
May 18
Charleston, WV
Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center
May 30
Toledo, OH
Huntington Center
May 31
Chicago, IL
United Center
June 1
Grand Rapids, MI
Van Andel Arena
June 6
Sioux Falls, SD
Denny Sanford Premier Center
June 7
Omaha, NE
CHI Health Center
June 8
Kansas City, MO
T-Mobile Center
June 13
Biloxi, MS
Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 15
Lexington, KY
Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center
June 20
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
June 21
Baltimore, MD
CFG Bank Arena
June 22
Raleigh, NC
PNC Arena
June 27
Phoenix, AZ
Footprint Center
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.