Tim McGraw bringing 'Standing Room Only Tour' to Omaha, Des Moines and Kansas City in 2024

Tim McGraw announced his tour schedule for 2024. He'll be in Des Moines in March and Omaha and Kansas City in June.

Produced by Live Nation, the Standing Room Only Tour will hit arenas across 30+ cities starting March 14, 2024. Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will join the Standing Room Only Tour on all dates as direct support.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

All tickets – including VIP packages – for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting August 4 at 10 a.m. local time in each market. VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings – from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim – for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Fans are encouraged to visit www.timmcgraw.com and become part of MCGRAWONE for more information.

Tim McGraw - Standing Room Only Tour 2024 Dates:



Date City Venue March 14 Jacksonville, FL VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena March 15 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena March 16 Orlando, FL Amway Center March 21 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 27 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena March 29 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena March 30 Eugene, OR University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena April 4 Denver, CO Ball Arena April 5 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center April 6 Boise, ID Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena April 13 Tulsa, OK BOK Center April 18 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse April 19 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum April 20 Saint Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center April 25 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena April 26 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena May 9 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena May 11 Wilkes-Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena May 16 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena May 17 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center May 18 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center May 30 Toledo, OH Huntington Center May 31 Chicago, IL United Center June 1 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena June 6 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center June 7 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center June 8 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center June 13 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum June 15 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center June 20 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center June 21 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena June 22 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena June 27 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center

