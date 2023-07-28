Watch Now
Tim McGraw bringing 'Standing Room Only Tour' to Omaha, Des Moines and Kansas City in 2024

Tim McGraw
Charles Sykes/Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Tim McGraw performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Tim McGraw
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 12:14:54-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, GRAMMY-winning country star, Tim McGraw announced his tour schedule for 2024. He'll be in Des Moines in March and Omaha and Kansas City in June.

Read the information provided in the press release below:

Produced by Live Nation, the Standing Room Only Tour will hit arenas across 30+ cities starting March 14, 2024. Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will join the Standing Room Only Tour on all dates as direct support.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” said McGraw. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

All tickets – including VIP packages – for the Standing Room Only Tour will be on sale starting August 4 at 10 a.m. local time in each market. VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings – from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim – for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Fans are encouraged to visit www.timmcgraw.com and become part of MCGRAWONE for more information.

Tim McGraw - Standing Room Only Tour 2024 Dates:

Date

City

Venue

March 14 

Jacksonville, FL    

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 15 

Tampa, FL 

Amalie Arena

March 16

Orlando, FL    

Amway Center

March 21   

Des Moines, IA

Wells Fargo Arena

March 27     

Vancouver, BC

Rogers Arena

March 29        

Seattle, WA

Climate Pledge Arena

March 30

Eugene, OR

University of Oregon - Matthew Knight Arena

April 4

Denver, CO   

Ball Arena

April 5     

Salt Lake City, UT

Delta Center

April 6     

Boise, ID

Boise State University - ExtraMile Arena

April 13     

Tulsa, OK

BOK Center

April 18

Indianapolis, IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 19

Milwaukee, WI     

Fiserv Forum

April 20

Saint Paul, MN

Xcel Energy Center

April 25

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

April 26

Knoxville, TN

Thompson-Boling Arena

May 9     

Belmont Park, NY

UBS Arena

May 11

Wilkes-Barre, PA

Mohegan Sun Arena

May 16

Greenville, SC

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 17

Charlotte, NC 

Spectrum Center

May 18

Charleston, WV

Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

May 30 

Toledo, OH

Huntington Center

May 31 

Chicago, IL

United Center

June 1

Grand Rapids, MI

Van Andel Arena

June 6

Sioux Falls, SD

Denny Sanford Premier Center

June 7

Omaha, NE

CHI Health Center

June 8

Kansas City, MO

T-Mobile Center

June 13

Biloxi, MS

Mississippi Coast Coliseum

June 15

Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center

June 20

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

June 21

Baltimore, MD

CFG Bank Arena

June 22

Raleigh, NC

PNC Arena

June 27

Phoenix, AZ  

Footprint Center

