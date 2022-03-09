Travis Scott donates $5 million for community-based projects through new initiative

Rapper Travis Scott has pledged to donate $5 million to various community-based causes through his newly launched Project Heal four months after 10 people died at Astroworld.

Scott took to social media to announce the initiative saying that the money would be used to promote safety at events, USA Today reported.

According to USA Today, a portion of the funds will be set aside for academic scholarships to historically Black colleges and universities and accessible mental health resources.

According to Variety, the Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund will grant $10,000 scholarships to seniors who have reached academic excellence (averaging 3.5 or higher GPA) but risk not graduating due to financial hardship.

The news outlets reported that the scholarship should help 100 students cross the finish line.

On Nov. 5, 10 people died after crowds surged during Scott's performance at the festival in Houston.

Scott, who has denied legal liability, has faced criticism for continuing his performance.

CNN reported that the rap superstar began his performance at 9 p.m., and around 9:40 p.m., Houston police declared a "mass casualty event," but Scott continued his performance until after 10 p.m.

The Washington Post reported that festival attendees had filed more than 300 lawsuits.