Woman wins $1 million on 'Wheel of Fortune' with boss in the audience

America watched history on “Wheel of Fortune” Tuesday night.

Christina Derevjanik won $1 million after solving the bonus round puzzle.

The category was Living Things. After the standard R, S, T, L, N and E were revealed, the board showed: _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _TES

Derevjanik chose M, C, F and A. The puzzle then displayed: _AC_ _ F C _ _ _TES

Derevjanik chuckled as the letters appeared, then quickly shouted, “pack of coyotes.”

Host Ryan Seacrest opened the envelope, revealing she had won the $1 million prize. Derevjanik was overcome with joy, barely able to contain herself. Seacrest, who has hosted the show for only a year, teared up as well, noting it was the first time a contestant had won the $1 million since he joined.

Derevjanik accomplished the feat while her boss watched from the audience. Seacrest asked if she had a message for her boss.

“We’ll have a discussion once we get back to the office,” she joked.

According to People magazine, Derevjanik is the biggest winner in Wheel of Fortune history, having earned $35,155 before the bonus round.