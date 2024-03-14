Everything to know about the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

No, it’s not Prime Day, but Amazon’s Big Spring Sale might be just as good, and it’s on its way. Just in time for warmer weather, the retailer is hosting its first ever spring deal event with deep discounts on everything from lawn and garden to beauty, and it all starts March 20.

Ready to stock up for spring? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Amazon Big Spring Sale?

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale officially starts March 20 and extends through March 25. So, unlike Prime Days, it’s a six-day event which means more time to shop. It also means new deals will be dropping every day for six full days. But don’t wait until day six to do your shopping. There’s a chance your item might be a limited-time deal, and you’ll want to keep an eye on the Amazon Spring Sale site for updates.

Do you need Amazon Prime to shop?

No Prime? No problem. You don’t need the service to shop the deals during the sale, but that doesn’t mean having Prime isn’t a perk. Some deals will be exclusive to members. Plus, you’ll get all the shipping benefits that come with Prime including same day and next-day delivery. Not to mention, Amazon Prime has sweet year-round perks like Prime Video for tv and movie streaming, Prime Music for streaming your favorite artists, and a GrubHub+ partnership that gets you free delivery!

Yes, you can still sign-up for Prime and cash in on all these benefits before shopping the sale.

What discounts can you expect?

Adobe

Well, this is a spring sale, after all. If you need anything related to spring, it’s probably going to be up for grabs at a discount on Amazon. Some core categories you can expect to see, though, are beauty, sports and outdoor, home, apparel, and electronics. All of these categories could see up to 40% discounts with some even going as high as 50% off!

Are there early deals?

Yes! Amazon has already started rolling out some discounts for the Big Spring Sale, and you can start shopping now if you just can’t wait.

Here’s some of our favorites we’ve found:

Google Nest Thermostat

$84 (was $130) at Amazon

If you’re looking to save money on your cooling bill this spring and summer, invest in a Google Nest Thermostat. The smart thermostat is Energy Star certified and adjusts based on your schedule, helping reduce energy loss when you’re not home. Plus, once hooked up to your HVAC, it can alert you about anything funny happening you can’t quite see or sense yet. Yes, of course, there’s also the convenience of being able to control your home’s temperature from the comfort of your couch.

Carote non-stick pots and pan set

$80 (was $150) at Amazon

Been on the hunt for new cookware? Or are you looking for the perfect graduation gift for someone finishing college and getting their own place? Got a bridal shower to attend? This set of Carote cookware makes a perfect gift.

The die-cast aluminum body is a durable choice for any kitchen, but it’s still light weight, so you won’t need worry about hefty storage needs. The pieces are suitable for all types of stoves and ovens, and while hand washing is recommended, it’s simple to clean only requiring a quick wipe-down with a paper towel.

Birdkiss Glass Hummingbird Feeder

$30 (was $45) at Amazon

Since this is a spring sale, now is the perfect time to grab your supplies for hummingbird season! This gorgeous blown glass feeder will not only look gorgeous hanging from your porch or a nearby tree but thank to the vibrant colors, it’ll also help attract hummingbirds to your yard! Plus, with a rust-proof and leak-proof design, you’ll have this piece for a while, and yes, there’s even an ant moat to keep those pests at bay.

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set

$300 (was $439) at Amazon

Looking for a new place to enjoy the great outdoors this spring and summer? Snag this Devoko patio furniture. Thanks to its deep brown woven wicker rattan, it’s durable and will match any style of outdoor design. Plus, with thick seat and back cushions, it’s comfortable even if you want to be outdoors for hours at a time.

Cushionaire Women’s Cork Footbed Sandal

$30 (was $50) at Amazon

If you’re looking for that Birkenstock look without the Birkenstock price, these Cushionaire sandals will do the trick. Plus, the brand has a great reputation for comfort and support. Add in that those buckles actually are adjustable so you don’t need to worry much about fit, and these sandals are perfect for spring.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.