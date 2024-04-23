Exciting changes to Scripps News' website, mobile and streaming apps

Starting today, our Scripps News website, mobile apps, and streaming apps have a brand-new look and feel.

You'll still get all the latest national stories, in-depth investigations and documentaries from the news source you know and trust, but in a new package.

We've spent months talking with readers and viewers like you to understand what's most important. Our new website, mobile apps and streaming apps are a direct result of your feedback. Our new design brings a bold, fresh focus to the biggest news of the day.

New Mobile App

Our mobile app has a new "Watch" tab where Scripps News is streaming any time you want to watch.

Whether it's our 24/7 streaming channel, or video on-demand clips, you're in control over what you want to watch, and when you want to watch it.

Your Preference for News Updates

Our mobile app users told us that being able to choose how they read the news is a top priority.

A new menu at the top of the mobile app's home screen gives you more control over how you read the news, and makes it easier to find other news sections in our app.

Choose "Top News" to read news stories curated by our Scripps News team as the most important news of the day or choose "Most Recent" to read news stories published most recently.

New Streaming Apps

Our new streaming apps on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV also bring a fresh new focus to our 24/7 live stream and easier access to our video on demand clips.

Not only have we redesigned our website, mobile apps and streaming apps, we've also rebuilt the code of our apps from scratch. What does this mean for you? Our apps will load faster and you'll get news updates quicker.

Download the New App Updates

Download our new mobile apps on the Apple and Google Play app stores.

Download our new streaming apps on the Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, and Android TV app stores.

iOS, tvOS

Android, Android TV

Roku

Amazon FireTV

