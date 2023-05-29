First responders search for survivors after building collapses in Iowa

The search for survivors continues after a building collapsed in Davenport, Iowa, on Sunday.

First responders rescued seven injured people and escorted dozens of others out of the building. They're still looking for people who are missing, but have to move slowly because of concerns about additional collapse.

"I'm hoping and praying that the screams that I heard when the building came down was not people inside of it," a witness told Scripps News.

A resident also described their experience when leaving the building.

"When I checked out of my door down the hall, I saw some apartments had water coming out from under their doors," she said. "There was a lot of dust and debris, although my apartment seemed OK. I'm hoping they bring my dog out, and that she'll come back out to me. She's my world, she's all I got."

Officials say it is still too early to know what caused the collapse. The city's development director said a crew was working on the outside of the building before it came down.

