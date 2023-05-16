Florida will send state troopers, national guard to Texas border

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Florida is sending law enforcement personnel and members of the Florida National Guard to the southern U.S. border in Texas.

According toa press release from the governor's office, in as little as 24 hours, Florida may send 200 officers from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, more than 100 Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, and as many as 800 members of the Florida National Guard.

Florida will also make available fixed-wing aircraft, unmanned drones and other vehicles.

"The impacts of [President Joe] Biden’s Border Crisis are felt by communities across the nation, and the federal government’s abdication of duty undermines the sovereignty of our country and the rule of law," Gov. DeSantis said in the announcement.

The planned deployment is a larger commitment than similar assistance Florida has provided to Texas before. Gov. DeSantis sent personnel in June of 2021, after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey sent a joint letter to other state governors requesting assistance to secure the border.

In their 2021 letter, Govs. Abbott and Ducey invoked the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which their states and Florida are all parties to. The mutual aid agreement gives states a framework to support each other in times of emergency, and bill each other for the costs of requested assistance.

