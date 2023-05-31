Former VP Mike Pence expected to join race for president next week

The race to become the Republican nominee for president is getting crowded.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will kick off his presidential campaign in Iowa next week, according to multiple reports.

According to NBC News, Pence will release a campaign video and give a speech in Des Moines, Iowa, on June 7.

The news of Pence joining the race comes just hours of Scripps News confirmed that former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie would also announce his candidacy for president next week.

For Pence, the race will pit him against his 2020 and 2016 running mate, former President Donald Trump. Pence has recently been critical of Trump. In a Scripps News interview, Pence said it was wrong for Trump to demand he delay certification of the 2020 election, which the pair lost to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

"I had no right to overturn the election," Pence said. "I'll always believe by God's grace that we did our duty that day in ensuring the peaceful transfer of power."

With the addition of Pence and Christie in the field, there will be nine candidates trying to secure enough votes to become the Republican nominee for president.

The other seven are Trump, Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Larry Elder.

The winner of the Republican nomination will most likely take on President Biden in the general election.

