‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead after suspected drowning

Matthew Perry, renowned for portraying Chandler Bing in the popular series "Friends," has passed away from an apparent drowning.

Multiple reports confirm that the 54-year-old actor was found in his Los Angeles residence's hot tub around 4 p.m. Saturday, following a call to first responders after he suffered an apparent cardiac arrest.

No foul play was involved, according to sources who spoke to the Los Angeles Times on condition of anonymity.

According to the LA Times, detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's robbery-homicide unit have been assigned to the case.

This is a developing story, Scripps News has not been able to independently confirm the reports.

