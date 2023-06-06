Get $19 auto train tickets from Amtrak for a limited time

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

You’re ready to get out and about for the summer vacation season, but instead of flying, you’d rather take a road trip with the family. If you’d like to save some mileage on your car and take in the scenery via train, you can buy a coach ticket on the Amtrak auto train route for as low as $19 if you act quickly.

Amtrak’s Auto Train flash sale runs through June 8. The $19 fare is for a one-way trip between the Lorton, Virginia, train station (near Washington, D.C.) and the Sanford, Florida station (near Orlando).

The flash sale $19 tickets are only good for travel between now and Sept. 4, 2023, and a one-day advance purchase is required.

An auto train allows you to bring your vehicle with you, but you’ll have to reserve space and check your vehicle in as well. The $19 ticket does not include the cost of the vehicle transport. The cost of transporting your car or motorcycle appears to vary with size and the time of year: standard vehiclescan cost between $255-$540 to bring aboard.

Even with the cost of bringing your car, though, this could be big savings for a family looking to head to Florida without paying high gas prices, airline ticket prices and rental car fees. Oh, and there are more than 800 miles of driving you won’t have to worry about while on the train.

Adobe

Amtrak offers some nice features you can take advantage of while you travel, which will make the miles pass more quickly.

Each seat reclines and only has two per row, which means no middle seat to crowd passengers. Passengers also receive free WiFi and a complimentary continental breakfast in the Cross-Country Café car. Food during the non-breakfast hours is also available for purchase in the dining car.

And don’t worry if you need to plug in your chargers. Every Amtrak seat has an electrical outlet to power up your computer, charger or whatever you need to keep you and the family entertained.

However, note that the Auto Train does have a few different rules than Amtrak’s regular trains. For example, it has no checked baggage service; you can stow luggage in your car, and keep one carry-on bag with you. Do not leave valuables or anything you’ll need during the train ride in your car, as you will not have access to it during the journey.

To book your $19 Amtrak tickets, visit the sale website and make your reservation before June 8.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.