Get 6 free wings at TGI Fridays when your March Madness bracket busts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

March Madness begins on March 19 — so it’s time to start filling out your betting bracket. And even if your teams lose, you can get some free wings at TGI Fridays for your effort.

TGI Fridays is known as a place where sports fans can gather to watch big games. So the NCAA Division I men’s college basketball tournament — which runs until April 8 — is like a three-week-long national holiday for this chain of restaurants.

Still, that holiday feeling can quickly turn sour if you’ve bet money on teams that end up losing. This free wings offer (at participating locations) is meant to ease the pain a little.

Throughout the championship, you can show your busted bracket to your server and get six free boneless buffalo wings with your choice of sauce. (That includes Frank’s RedHot Buffalo, Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan Sauce, Whiskey-Glaze and Apple Butter BBQ.) You do need to dine in the restaurant and make a food or nonalcoholic drink purchase.

MORE: The best things to buy in March to save money

Adobe

The free wings promotion is available all day, every day during the tournament. But even without a busted bracket, you can score some deals on wings throughout March Madness.

On any tournament game day (for both men’s and women’s games), you can get traditional and boneless wings for just 50 cents at participating locations.

TGI Fridays also has a $5 Happy Hour that runs Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 9 p.m. to closing. During those times, you can order certain cocktails and craft beers for just $5. The drinks menu includes Fridays’ Classic Margarita, Original Long Island Tea, Blue Moon Belgian White beer and Sam Adams Seasonal beer.

MORE: Restaurants with subscriptions you’ll want to get if you’re a frequent customer

“We’re all about bringing the power of Fridays to all of life’s moments — and especially to those moments where our Guests could use some extra excitement to turn their day around,” Weldon Spangler, CEO of TGI Fridays, said in a statement. “By swapping losing brackets for a winning deal, we’re keeping the energy of That Fridays Feeling ignited through all the ups, downs, and inevitable upsets of the tournament.”

March Madness truly can feel “mad” when teams that were expected to dominate are eliminated early. Last season, not a single No. 1 seed made it into the final eight. If your team bows out early this year, at least you can drown your sorrows in free wings and $5 margaritas!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.