Get a free children’s book with Mott’s purchases

If you’re looking to add to your child’s book collection, there’s a new way to get up to 16 free books just by purchasing snacks you probably already shop for anyway.

Mott’s Fruit Flavored Snacks has partnered with Penguin Random House for Mott’s Snacks & Stories, a free book redemption program aimed at helping expand home libraries with books that share multicultural stories.

With each qualifying purchase of Mott’s Fruit Flavored Snacks, you’ll qualify for one of 16 children’s books by simply uploading your receipt to Mott’s website, where you’ll also find a list of qualifying products. There is a limit of 16 redemptions per household and there’s no guarantee you won’t get a repeat book, but you do have a chance at grabbing all 16 books in English and Spanish.

The products must be purchased by May 31, 2024, but you have until July 31, 2024, to redeem your receipts. The deal is only good while supplies last and it may take eight to 10 weeks to receive each book.

While the free book deal is open to everyone 18 and older nationwide, Mott’s is also launching a Mobile Library in select cities including Houston; San Antonio, Chicago and Kansas City, Kansas.

Children who visit the bus will be able to enjoy free fruit snacks, read all 16 stories in the collection and take home their favorite book for free, according a press release shared with Don’t Waste Your Money.

If you’d rather grab some free books for your children without making a purchase, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is open to all children under the age of 5.

The program mails age-appropriate books to all registered children every month at no cost. All children from birth to age 5 can receive the books and you can sign them up at any time.

Could your children use some more books in their at-home library? If so, you have options!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.