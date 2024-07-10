Hotel chains that offer senior discounts up to 20% off

Hotels can often be the most expensive part of booking a trip. It’s not terribly hard to find a great deal on flights, but trying to find a reasonably priced hotel lately can feel like a lost cause.

Luckily, these hotel chains offer discounts to seniors (and a bit younger) – so if you meet any of the age requirements below, pack those bags! Just be sure to bring your ID as you will need to verify your senior status at check-in.

50 years of age and up

For discounts once you hit the half-century mark, some of the largest hotel chains in the U.S. offer a special rate if you are an AARP member. Joining AARP is only $1/month, but you can still get hotel discounts without the membership card (you just have to wait until you are 55+ for most of these deals).

You can get 10% off the rate of a room (at minimum!) if you are an AARP member. Otherwise the offer extends to those 55 and older. For details visit bestwestern.com.

If you are 60+ or an AARP member, you’ll save up to 10% with advance reservations at hotels like the Radisson, Econolodge, MainStay Suites and 19 other brands in the Choice Hotels portfolio. Just select “Senior/AARP” from the special rate dropdown or request the Senior Rate when you call 800-4CHOICE (800-424-6423). Visit choicehotels.com/deals for more info.

AARP members can save up to 10% off the best available rate. Non-members aged 65 and older and their families can save up to 7% off the best available rate at participating Hilton properties. A maximum of two rooms are bookable at this rate. For details visit hilton.com.

MORE: These travel websites will get your money back if prices drop after you book

As an AARP member you can enjoy 10% off their Best Available Rate at thousands of participating hotels which include Days Inn, Ramada, Travelodge and many more. Visit wyndhamhotels.com/hotel-deals and scroll down to book with the AARP member discount code.

If not a member and you’re 60 or older, you can get a discounted stay by selecting “Senior” in the Special Rates dropdown.

55 years of age and up

Take advantage of their special senior rate when you travel to any of their 50 hotels and resorts across the country. You can save even more when you book the prepaid non-refundable senior rate. Visit omnihotels.com/specials for more info.

59 years of age and up

Red Roof Inn offers seniors 10% off their already low rates all year round. All you have to do is select “Senior” from the Special Rate dropdown box when making a reservation. For details visit redroof.com/deals/.

60 years of age and up

Offering the smallest discount on our list at only 5% is Motel 6. but is available at every one of their locations. Visit motel6.com for details.

Marriott

62 years of age and up

You can get discounted room rates at thousands of hotels including Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, Candlewood Suites and 16 other hotel brands. When selecting “Senior Discount” under the Rate Preference dropdown box, we recommend also searching for “Best Available” as many times those rates are cheaper. For details visit ihg.com.

You can save 10-20% on your room rate at several Marriott hotels around the world including Sheraton, Courtyard, the Ritz-Carlton and 30 other brands. You can book online by selecting “Senior Discount” from the Special Rates. For details, visit help.marriot.com.

Safe travels!

MORE: Hotel, Airbnb or Vrbo: Which vacation option is best?

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.