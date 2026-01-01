Jeremy Fredricks is your Central and Downtown Omaha Neighborhood Reporter. He joined KMTV in January 2026. Jeremy is excited to cover stories in Aksarben, Blackstone, Downtown, Dundee, Midtown and more.

Jeremy was born and raised in Maryland. In December 2025, he graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. During his time at Northwestern, Jeremy was an anchor, producer and reporter for the campus TV station.

Jeremy covered politics in Washington, D.C. with Northwestern's Medill on the Hill program from January to March 2025. He covered President Donald Trump's inauguration, the administration's policies from The White House, oral arguments at The Supreme Court and confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill.

Jeremy spent two summers as an intern at WJFW-TV, the NBC affiliate in Rhinelander, Wisconsin. He reported dozens of stories from the Northwoods of Wisconsin, including an in-depth look at the impact of tariffs, an investigation of a local school district and profiles of artists and athletes. He covered politics in the battleground state ahead of the 2024 election, including live reports from the Republican and Democratic conventions and campaign events for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President JD Vance. Jeremy also anchored and reported during the summer of 2025.

In his free time, Jeremy enjoys playing tennis, reading, cooking and exploring all that Omaha has to offer!

If you have a story idea for Jeremy, reach out via email: Jeremy.Fredricks@3newsnow.com

