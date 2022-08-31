Joann’s Labor Day sale includes 4 for $12 T-shirts

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re beginning to plan your fall and winter crafts or are getting a head start on some homemade gifts for the holidays, you’re going to want to visit Joann. Joann’s Labor Day sale is full of discounts on a large selection of fabrics and crafting accessories.

For those not up for making their own decorations, you’ll also find some decor items like fall wreaths and garlands.

The Joann Labor Day sale will be held both in-store and online between Thursday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 3. You’ll also find an extended two-day event through Monday, Sept. 5, which will feature even more deals than the original Labor Day sale.

Take a look at just some of the deals you’ll find during the Labor Day sale running Sept. 1-3.

50% off Fall & Halloween Cotton Fabrics

Regularly priced between $3-$25 per yard, fall and Halloween cotton fabrics are 50% off, taking the prices to $1.50-$12.50.

There are dozens of prints included in the sale, such as jack-o’-lanterns, spider webs, dancing skeletons and even glow-in-the-dark ghosts.

If you don’t see fabrics you like in those collections, you’ll also get 40% off The Witching Hour Fabrics.

30% off Pillow Forms, Stuffing, Batting and Foam

If you’re planning on making some pillows with your discounted fabric, you’ll save 30% on pillow forms, stuffing, batting and foam.

There are a variety of sizes depending on how much you need and some stuffing is priced as high as $99 regularly, including this 20-pound box of Poly-Fil Premium Polyester Fiber Fill. With the sale, you could get the stuffing for $69.30, a savings of nearly $30.



40% off Cricut Accessories

If you have a Cricut, the Labor Day sale is a great time to buy some accessories, as many are marked at 40% off.

The Cricut accessories in the sale include things like transfer tape, cutting mats, gel pens and iron-on transfers. This Cricut StrongBond Holographic Iron on Transfer is currently on sale for $7.50, which is 50% off.

4 for $12 Gildan Adult, Youth & Toddler Short Sleeve T-Shirts

Perfect for family reunions, birthday parties or any other group event when given an appropriate design, Gildan Adult, Youth and Toddler Short Sleeve T-Shirts will be priced at 4 for $12, or just $3 each.

While the toddler shirts are regularly priced at $3, saving you $1 each, youth and adult shirts cost around $5 and up. You’ll definitely see savings if you buy four at a time.

Bloom Room Fall Wreaths ($25)

If you’d rather not make your own fall decor, you’ll find a handful of Bloom Room Fall Wreaths priced at $25. All wreaths are priced differently, so how much you save will depend on which one you choose. Some wreaths are already priced below $25, so chances are those are not included in the sale.

You’ll also find a deal on Bloom Room Fall Garlands, many of which will be priced at $10.

What are you looking to buy during Joann’s Labor Day sale?

