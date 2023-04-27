Lego releases 3 new ‘The Little Mermaid’ sets

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The much-anticipated live-action remake of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” is finally hitting theaters on May 26, which means you’ll be able to get your hands on all sorts of merchandise, from a new Barbie doll to three brand-new Lego sets.

Each new Lego set is inspired by a different part of Ariel’s world. They are “The Little Mermaid” Story Book, Ariel’s Treasure Chest and “The Little Mermaid” Royal Clamshell, which Lego says is for “grown-up fans.” While each one is different, all three include mini-dolls of Ariel, as played by Halle Bailey in the film.

The lowest-priced set on the list, “The Little Mermaid” Story Book, is $19.99 and suitable for ages 5 and up. The 134-piece set has three play areas and comes with four characters (Ariel, Prince Eric, Sebastian and Ursula) and accessories like a revolving statue and a shell throne. It all folds up and locks so it can be taken on the go without the risk of losing pieces.

For ages 6 and up, Ariel’s Treasure Chest is priced at $44.99 and comes with 370 pieces. Similar to the storybook set, the chest opens and closes so it can be taken anywhere. In this case, though, the entire case is made of Legos so you’ll have to build it first.

The chest includes an Ariel mini-doll wearing a blue “diamond” dress, Flounder the fish and Sebastian the crab figures, a spinning turntable and a bracelet that can be customized with included pieces.

Priced at $159.99, “The Little Mermaid” Royal Clamshell is for ages 18 and up and includes 1,808 pieces. The description on the Lego website says it includes surprises from both the animated film from 1989 and the new film hitting theaters this year. You’ll just have to wait until you can see it in person to discover what those are.

All three sets are available for preorder exclusively at Lego Stores and on Lego’s website. “The Little Mermaid” Story Book will ship on May 1, while “The Little Mermaid” Royal Clamshell will ship on May 4 and Ariel’s Treasure Chest will ship on June 1.

As for other movie-inspired Lego sets, you’ll find everything from the “Home Alone” house to “Indiana Jones” sets and “Guardians of the Galaxy” toys, plus ones that feature TV shows, including “The Office,” “Sesame Street” and “Friends.”

You’ll actually find two “Friends” sets: one has both apartments in the series connected together (though they can also be separated). The apartment set has minifigures of Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, Ross and Janice.

The second one features Central Perk. It includes the bricks to build the coffee shop, a cookie jar, coffee cups, a menu board and more. It wouldn’t be Central Perk without Gunther, so he’s also included along with the main six characters in the cast. He even comes with a broom to make sure there’s no muffin crumbs left on the floor.

Other Disney sets include a train, Mickey and Minnie’s Camping Trip and the house from “Up,” complete with a set of balloons.

For ages 9 and up, the “Up” house set has 598 pieces and is priced at $59.99 on Amazon. The set includes multiple rooms to allow your kids to use their imagination. You also get minifigures of Carl Fredricksen, Russell and Dug, the dog.

Harry Potter fans have even more choices when it comes to Lego sets, with sets for everything from a 6,000-piece Hogwarts Castle to a Gryffindor House Banner. To celebrate 20 years since the launch of the first Harry Potter set, Hogwarts Icons Collectors’ Edition was released in 2021.

The Hogwarts Icons Collectors’ Edition is for serious fans only, as it has 3,000 parts and is designed for ages 18 and up. It includes Harry’s owl Hedwig, a customizable Hogwarts letter, Harry’s wand and glasses, potion bottles with ingredients, and a school scarf that is customizable depending on your preferred Hogwarts House.

