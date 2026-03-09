Need a travel snack for kids? Try these crispy buffalo chickpeas

It’s Spring Break season, and many parents are packing snacks to keep kids happy while traveling, but they still have to make it through airport security.
Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shares a healthy, kid-approved snack that fits in a small container and is easy to bring through the airport.
Crispy buffalo chickpeas
Ingredients
- 1 can (15.5 oz) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
- 2 tbsp avocado oil
- 1-2 tbsp hot sauce (depending on preferred spice level)
- 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- ½ - ¼ tsp chili powder (depending on preferred spice level)
- ¼ tsp salt
- ⅛ tsp onion powder
- ⅛ tsp cumin
- ⅛ tsp garlic powder
Instructions
- Preheat the air fryer to 400 F.
- Drain and rinse chickpeas
TIP- reserve aquafaba for another recipe
- Pat dry on a clean, lint free towel
- In a large mixing bowl, mix the oil, hot sauce, nutritional yeast, and spices.
- Add the chickpeas to the bowl.
- Toss the chickpeas until they are coated on all sides.
- Lay them out on a sheet pan / air fryer basket in an even layer with space between them.
- Bake in 10- 12 minute increments until desired crispiness is achieved.
- Store in an airtight container at room temperature for 3-4 days.