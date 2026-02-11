Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
DIY yogurt, honey and spirulina face mask for Valentine’s self-care night

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, recommends a DIY face mask made with yogurt, honey and blue spirulina. (Scripps News)
For many, Valentine’s Day is a time to show yourself a little love.

Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, recommends a DIY face mask made with yogurt, honey and blue spirulina.

She says the glow-boosting blend can gently exfoliate, hydrate and nourish the skin, making it perfect for a relaxing night in.

DIY Face Mask

Ingredients

  • Yogurt - about 1/2 cup
  • Honey - raw, unfiltered, 1 tbsp
  • Blue Spirulina - 2 capsules

Instructions

  • Mix all ingredients together.
  • Do a test area to assess for any adverse reaction or allergy. I recommend letting the mask sit on the text area for at least 15 minutes.
  • Use the mask mixture immediately.

BONUS RECIPE: Mocha Mocktail

  • 2 oz chilled espresso or strong coffee (caffeine optional)
  • 2 oz milk of choice
  • 1 tsp cocoa powder
  • ¼ tsp vanilla
  • Optional sweetener to taste
  • Ice

Instructions

  • Add all the ingredients to a cocktail shaker
  • Shake until frothy
  • Strain out the ice while pouring into a cocoa rimmed glass
