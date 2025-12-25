Who won the $1.817B Powerball jackpot? Arkansas player hits Christmas mega prize

One person in Arkansas is having a very Merry Christmas, as Powerball finally ended its streak of 46 drawings without a winner on Wednesday, awarding the second-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

Wednesday’s jackpot was worth $1.817 billion — the largest offered by any U.S. lottery since 2022. The only larger jackpot came in November 2022, when a $2.04 billion Powerball ticket was sold in California.

For those checking their numbers, the winning combination was: white balls 4, 25, 31, 52, 59 and red Powerball 19.

The jackpot winner can choose between the full $1.817 billion paid in annual installments over 29 years or a one-time lump sum of $834.9 million.

“Congratulations to the newest Powerball jackpot winner! This is truly an extraordinary, life-changing prize,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and CEO of the Iowa Lottery. “We also want to thank all the players who joined in this jackpot streak — every ticket purchased helps support public programs and services across the country.”This is the first time in 15 years that someone in Arkansas has claimed a Powerball jackpot.

With the win, Saturday’s Powerball drawing will reset to $20 million.

Eight other players won at least $1 million each by matching all five white balls.

For perspective, the odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 292 million. Powerball also offers smaller prizes ranging from $4 to $2 million, with the odds of winning any prize at about 1 in 25.

Powerball is played in 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Since the game lengthened the odds in 2015, Powerball has averaged six to nine jackpot winners annually — and all 10 of its largest jackpots have occurred since that change. The record $2.04 billion jackpot was won on Nov. 7, 2022.

