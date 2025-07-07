Costco issues recalls for nearly a dozen products, urges immediate action

Costco is recalling nearly a dozen products and urging shoppers to immediately stop using some items purchased either through Costco Next or directly in stores.

The recall includes several electronics with potential safety hazards. Anker Power Bank and PowerCore models have been flagged due to issues with their lithium batteries.

The Danby 8-K U-shaped window air conditioner also made the "stop using immediately" list because of water collection problems that can lead to mold growth. These units were sold under various brands including Midea, Comfort Aire, Danby and Frigidaire.

Other recalled items include car tires, dumbbells, Topo Chico mineral water, and Fresh and Ready Foods prepared sandwiches and salads.

Customers can find a complete list of affected products on Costco's website under the "Product Recalls" section.

