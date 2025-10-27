Jerky sold at Costco, Sam’s Club recalled after metal found in product

More than 2 million pounds of ready-to-eat jerky are being recalled because the products may be contaminated with pieces of metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recall affects 14.5-ounce and 16-ounce plastic pouches of Golden Island Fire-Grilled Pork Jerky (Korean Barbecue recipe). The products were sold at Costco and Sam’s Club locations nationwide and bear the establishment number “M279A.”

The jerky has a one-year shelf life, with “best by” dates from Oct. 23, 2025, through Sept. 23, 2026, printed on the side of the packaging, FSIS said.

Officials said the issue was discovered after the company received multiple consumer complaints. No injuries have been reported.

The USDA believes the wiry metal pieces may have come from a conveyor belt used during production.

Consumers are urged to throw the product away, return it to the place of purchase, or contact Golden Island Jerky with questions.