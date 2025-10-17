More than 70,000 dressers recalled for tipover risks that endanger children

Tens of thousands of dressers sold on Amazon are being recalled due to the risk of injury or death they pose to children.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says WLIVE Fabric 12-Drawer Dressers can tip over if they're not anchored to the wall. The recall affects 76,000 dressers sold on Amazon between June and August on 2025.

The dressers are in violation of a 2022 consumer protection called the STURDY law, which sets rules for free-standing clothing storage that is over a certain height, weight and volume.

The rules require that any such dresser remain stable even when its loaded drawers are extended and even when a child's weight is hung from its drawers or doors.

Dressers must also ship with a tipover restraint that meets established standards.

RELATED STORY | Child car seats recalled over choking hazard

Owners are encouraged to stop using the affected furniture immediately if it's not anchored to the wall and should be careful to keep children from pulling them over.

Owners can submit evidence that they have disposed of the dresser to receive a full refund from WLIVE.

CPSC says it has received one report of a dresser tipping. No injuries have been reported.