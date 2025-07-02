As millions gear up for July 4 road trips, gas will cost less than last year

Good news for 4th of July road trippers: A gallon of regular gas will cost 34 cents less than it did last year.

GasBuddy says the nationwide average price will be $3.15 per gallon, the cheapest since 2021.

Southern states offer the best fuel prices right now, according to AAA, with prices ringing in at less than $3. Gas is currently most expensive on the West Coast, where a gallon of regular in Washington State will cost more than $4.

The relatively low prices are expected to contribute to a glut of on-road travel for the long holiday weekend: some 62 million Americans are forecasted to make a road trip this July 4th.

David Bennett, senior automotive manager at AAA, spoke to Scripps News about preparing for a busier-than-usual road trip season.

Bennett recommends that drivers take their vehicles in for routine maintenance before hitting the road. For those short on time or money, he suggests at least checking tire tread and topping off essential fluids.

Once on the road, Bennett advises travelers to pack water and nonperishable food in case of an emergency. He also recommends carrying a first aid kit and basic tools.