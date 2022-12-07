DCHD reports influenza cases have increased significantly since last week

The Douglas County Health Department reported that the number of reported cases of influenza has increased quickly over the last several weeks. The percentage of outpatient visits with influenza-like illness (ILI) increased last week, and emergency department visits with ILI, hospital admissions with ILI, and school absenteeism due to illness remain elevated.

A total of 3,578 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported this season (since October 1, 2022), with 990 cases reported last week.

Out of the 3,578 cases reported this season, 420 cases were antigen rapid influenza diagnostic test (RIDT) influenza type A

3,153 were PCR-confirmed influenza type A (280 subtyped as A H3 and 99 as A H1N1), and three were PCR-confirmed influenza type B, one was RIDT influenza type B, and one was not typed.

The positive predictive value of RIDTs is low when the prevalence of influenza is low, so the likelihood of false positives is high.

DCHD recently reported the first adult death related to influenza in Douglas County. No pediatric deaths due to influenza have been reported this season. Influenza-associated adult deaths are not reportable by law and may be underreported.

A total of 874 positive respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tests were reported out of 8,753 tests performed last week.

The COVID-19 community level in Douglas County is now medium. The number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions increased to >10 per 100,000 population last week.

