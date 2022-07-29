Douglas County Health Department investigating two new cases of monkeypox, bringing total to 6

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) announced Friday that they are investigating a fifth and sixth case of monkeypox.

DCHD says case investigation and contact tracing have been started and the health department won't be releasing any additional details on the individuals to protect their privacy.

More information from the health department can be found below.

"Currently, there is no specific treatment approved for monkeypox virus infections. However, antivirals used to treat smallpox may help patients with monkeypox infection. Healthcare providers should consult with the health department regarding patients who may qualify for antiviral. Some people who are at high-risk may be a candidate for the vaccine. DCHD’s vaccine supply remains extremely limited and will be approved only for those individuals at the highest risk.

It is important to understand that anyone having several minutes of skin-to-skin contact with an infected person is at risk; however, the outbreak currently disproportionately affects men who have sex with men and individuals who meet partners through online websites and digital applications (apps) or at social events. Anyone who has traveled to an area with ongoing monkeypox transmission and observes a rash typical of the disease should seek medical evaluation.

The risk to the public is still considered low, but anyone with a characteristic monkeypox rash that looks like pimples or blisters should contact a healthcare provider or call the Health Department at (402) 444-3400. Monkeypox sometimes starts with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. The incubation period generally is one to two weeks but can range from five days to three weeks.

It is best to contact the provider and inform them of your symptoms and rash before visiting a healthcare facility. Monkeypox is spread through direct contact with an infected person’s rash, scabs, body fluids, or respiratory secretions during prolonged intimate contact, including kissing or cuddling.

Some people have been infected by handling clothing or linens used by a person with monkeypox.

More than 21,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide. More than 4,900 cases have been reported in the United States and its territories. For more information, please visit the Centers for Disease Control website (www.cdc.gov) or call the Douglas County Health Department Information Line at (402) 444-3400."

