Douglas County Health Department reports first adult death due to influenza

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Depart is reporting the first adult death from influenza in the county.

This death comes on the heels of a rapid increase in cases over the previous week.

Here's what we know from the Douglas County Health Department:

The number of reported cases of influenza continues to increase rapidly in Douglas County. The percentage of outpatient visits with influenza-like illness (ILI), emergency department visits with ILI, and school absenteeism due to illness all increased from the previous week.

However, hospital admissions with ILI slightly decreased. These indicators may be influenced by the level of COVID-19 transmission in the community, as it is challenging to distinguish influenza from COVID-19 symptoms.

A total of 1,661 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza have been reported since October 1, 2022, with 729 cases reported last week.

Out of the 1,661 cases reported this season, 237 cases were antigen rapid influenza diagnostic test (RIDT) influenza type A, 1,421 were PCR-confirmed influenza type A (129 subtyped as A H3 and 32 as A H1N1), and three were PCR-confirmed influenza type B.

The first adult death related to influenza in Douglas County was reported last week. No pediatric deaths due to influenza have been reported this season.

Influenza-associated adult deaths are not reportable by law and may be underreported.

A total of 707 positive respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) tests were reported out of 8,470 tests performed last week.

The COVID-19 community level in Douglas County is currently low.

