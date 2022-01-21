New sport combines soccer with Ping-Pong

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A new and unusual sport recently took place at the Chula Vista Elite Training Center in California.

At first glance, it had the appearance of soccer, while being played on a table similar to Ping-Pong.

The dynamic game is called Teqball.

"Essentially, it was three guys playing on a Ping-Pong table," said U.S. National Teqball Federation President Ajay Nwosu. "One of the guys realized if he curved the table it would change the trajectory of how the ball bounced, and so that is how the game was born."

In the game, players propel a soccer ball back and forth across the table using their feet, head, or any other body part besides their hands. The first team or player to reach 12 points wins the game.

"It's harder than it looks," said player Kimberly Baker. "I have a soccer background, and I came in like I can do this, and I definitely couldn't do it the first time I played. In fact, I could barely hit the table."

AJ Brown says she struggled as well when she first started playing.

"My first tournament I ever played in, I got killed. I was so bad, but I'm still out here and still playing," Brown said.

While the sport is difficult, it is also addicting.

"I like the competitive aspect for sure," says Baker."But it's also a lot of fun and a lot of good energy and community. I really like the atmosphere in general."

The sport, which was developed in Hungary, has found what it hopes is a path to success.

ESPN has jumped on board to carry tour events. There is also hope that Teqball may become a part of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

This story was originally reported by Steve Smith on 10news.com.