Max Williams

Max is excited to serve the community as your Northeast Nebraska neighborhood reporter.

Born and raised near St. Louis, Missouri, he is glad to be back in the Midwest after earning a bachelor’s degree at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

While in Phoenix, Max worked as a digital and broadcast reporter, producer and anchor for his college station, Cronkite News. He also gained experience as a digital producer at The Arizona Republic and a sports reporter at the local CBS affiliate, Arizona’s Family. He is a big ASU sports fan, but will always be partial to his hometown teams.

Growing up, he always loved communicating with others and strives to use his voice to share important stories and issues in his community today. Outside of journalism, you can usually find him checking out a new release at the movie theater, trying a local restaurant or at the gym.

Feel free to reach out to connect or send story ideas via email, X/Twitter or Instagram.

