Investigators: Woman going wrong way on US 77 dies in crash north of Lincoln

File: An ambulance carrying New York Police Department Officer Wilbert Mora leaves Harlem Hospital to be transferred to NYU Langone hospital on Jan. 23, 2022 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Posted at 12:56 PM, Feb 24, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Investigators say a woman driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 77 just north of Lincoln died after crashing head-on into a sport utility vehicle.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the crash happened Wednesday night, killing 52-year-old Nicki Beenblossom, of Lincoln. Officials say the SUV erupted in flames upon impact, and a deputy and passerby pulled a woman driving it from the burning wreckage. Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says Beenblossom was driving her car south in the northbound lanes of the highway when she collided with the SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Houchin also said that Beenblossom had not been wearing a seatbelt.

