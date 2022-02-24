LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Investigators say a woman driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 77 just north of Lincoln died after crashing head-on into a sport utility vehicle.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the crash happened Wednesday night, killing 52-year-old Nicki Beenblossom, of Lincoln. Officials say the SUV erupted in flames upon impact, and a deputy and passerby pulled a woman driving it from the burning wreckage. Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin says the woman was treated at a hospital for injuries.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office says Beenblossom was driving her car south in the northbound lanes of the highway when she collided with the SUV. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Houchin also said that Beenblossom had not been wearing a seatbelt.

