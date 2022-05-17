Watch
Buffett's firm reveals new stakes in Paramount, Citigroup

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company has revealed all the investment moves it made in the first quarter when it spent more than $51 billion on stocks.

But Buffett had already shared the biggest investments with Berkshire Hathaway shareholders at the company’s recent annual meeting.

That means investors already knew that Buffett had invested heavily in Chevron, Occidental Petroleum and HP Inc. during the quarter while picking up nearly 4 million more Apple shares and betting that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through.

But Monday’s Securities and Exchange Commission filing also revealed new stakes in Citigroup, Ally Financial, media company Paramount Global and others.

