Google gets into sleep surveillance with new Nest Hub screen

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Google's next internet-connected home device will test whether consumers are willing to trust the company on a new frontier: monitoring their sleep.

That technology will be a key feature on Google's newest Nest Hub, a 7-inch smart screen unveiled Tuesday.

The $100 Nest Hub offers the same picture, video, and voice-activated assistant as the previous version, plus sleep monitoring that doesn't require people to wear a device in bed.

Google promises the feature was carefully designed to respect people's privacy, but some may have doubts given the company's long history of online surveillance to help sell ads.

According to The Associated Press, the Nest Hub would be able to monitor how deep a user's breathing is through its new chip called Soli, The AP reported.

The AP reported Google plans to offer the feature for free through this year.